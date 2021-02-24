John Kavanagh is sponsoring HB2551, which allows people with concealed weapons permits to bring weapons into our town’s library, community center and other public buildings unless electronic screening devices are outfitted at every public entrance.
One justification he offered was his wife’s inability to have any personal protection when she was working late in the Town Hall as mayor. Well, John, you and the rest of the Second Amendment extremists in the legislature passed laws that made guns easily available to any criminal, terrorist, gangbanger and insurrectionist. Just go to any gun show. So, you only have yourself to blame for your wife’s fear working at night.
Note to the Town Council, please install the necessary screening devices on these buildings because the two hours of training to get a permit is a joke.