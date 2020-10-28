OMG, they’re back. Need a COVID-19 relief outing and some good food? The boys and their Fountain Hills Food Cart are back on the Avenue of the Fountains. What a great way to relieve your stress.
Dakota and Austin are not only back for the fall, winter and spring, they have also ordered a new, bigger, food trailer that will allow them to expand the menu. So, if you have been longing for one of their great Chicago dogs or tacos and you want some cabin fever relief, then you don't have to suffer any longer. It’s gonna be a great winter.