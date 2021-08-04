To the writer that describes climate extremes as part of natural fluctuations.
One, the odds warming is by chance is one divided by the number of stars in the universe (450 consecutive months warmer than average).
Two, the American Association of Statisticians, who know “odds” and statistical variation, as that is the area of expertise, writes “it is not prudent to risk the one planet known to support life” by delaying action.
Three, we have known the mechanism for over 100 years. We have known that CO2 traps heat. With 1.5 trillion tons emitted by Earth’s inhabitants, is it surprising that early predictions have come to pass?
Of course, I hope that every scientific academy in the world (NASA has a list) is wrong and we should just continue as before, but I love my children too much to “take a chance.”