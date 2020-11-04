My fellow first responders and citizens of Fountain Hills, this year has been the worst ever for first responders since 9/11. Hundreds of first responders have been injured in riots all over the country and we know why! Some politicians and many in the news media have vilified first responders, especially the police. They are quick to criticize without knowing the facts.
They all need to spend a day in the shoes of a first responder, whether it be a policeman, fireman or ambulance crew member. If they did, most would realize the challenges first responders face daily. However, there will always be that 10 percent that just don’t get it.
First responders get up every day, kiss our loved ones and say goodbye; as they walk out the door to their jobs to serve and protect the public, not knowing if they will come home to their families. I’ve been there and done that. It is disheartening, when some of the citizens you protect believe the media distortions and lies and then turn against you. But we are better than that. We took the job not to just make a living, but to also make a difference. All of you are my heroes and I say that with all my heart, soul and being!
We are again erecting a First Responders’ Christmas Tree on the Avenue of the Fountains at Verde River Drive in downtown Fountain Hills. The tree is generously sponsored by EPCOR Water Company. The tree will be officially lit on Dec. 5 around 6 p.m. during our annual Stroll in the Glow sponsored by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.
Please join us in celebrating this beautiful First Responders Christmas Tree. Stay safe out there. You got this!