The letter from Robert Wilson in last week’s Times warrants a response and a fact check. In his attempt to chastise another letter-writer (Bob Shelstrom) and question his knowledge of the Constitution, Mr. Wilson’s letter included the quote, “Freedom of the press is one of the greatest bulwarks of liberty and must never be restrained by a despotic government.” He then wrote, “That phrase is in the Constitution.”
Fact check: That phrase is not found anywhere in the Constitution. In reality, it is from Section 12 of the Virginia Declaration of Rights, a document drafted by George Mason in 1776. While this document states a valid concept, it is not the United States Constitution.
Wilson ended his letter by admonishing and suggesting that Shelstrom “read the Constitution.” Considering the above clarification, perhaps it is Mr. Wilson who should read the Constitution before misrepresenting its content and incorrectly calling out others with whom he disagrees.
While apparently defending freedom of the press and speech, which I commend, Mr. Wilson also directs criticism toward President Trump for his characterization of the press, particularly the “fake news,” as an “enemy of the people.” Please note that, specifically relating to freedom of the press and speech, the First Amendment states “Congress shall make no law...abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press...” President Trump’s remarks are an exercise of his freedom of speech, an expression of his opinion which is shared by millions of others based upon close observation of what now often passes as “news.” His statements and actions are not an act of Congress nor an Executive Order, and do not abridge the press.
The print, broadcast and internet media continue unfettered in the practice of First Amendment freedom. We, and President Trump, share that Constitutional freedom!