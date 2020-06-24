It was disappointing to see that we have four council members who put their personal opinions above scientific fact by voting against requiring a face mask to be worn in public during this pandemic. It should not be a political issue; it is a simple scientific fact that wearing a mask prevents the spread of germs. These council members have indicated by their votes that the health and welfare of their constituents is not their main concern.
My father risked his life in WWII to ensure a safe and healthy world for his family and fellow citizens. And now we have the embarrassment of people refusing to wear a mask because of their “liberty.” Endangering other people is not liberty, it is simply selfish behavior. WWII vets would be shaking their heads in disbelief that anyone would refuse such a simple thing as wearing a mask to protect others, after they risked their lives in horrible conditions for the safety of this country.
Some have said they don’t need to wear a mask because they aren’t sick. Since 30-50 percent of the virus cases have been spread by people who are asymptomatic, no one knows if they are a carrier unless they are tested every day. People who refuse to wear a mask are simply stating that they don’t care if they infect someone else.
Thanks to Maricopa County requiring masks, we now have protection against selfish people who don’t want to wear a mask. Also, thanks to the restaurants in Fountain Hills that have been requiring their staff to wear masks throughout this pandemic.