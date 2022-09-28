When I found out Jenny Amstutz-Guerrette was running for office, I was thrilled for the future of FHUSD.
Jenny is not only a parent of two daughters who attend FHUSD, she is also a dedicated volunteer for many school clubs, teams and activities. She has served on many District and school committees as well.
Jenny aims for high academic excellence, better accountability and more collaboration. She is committed to our schools’ success and intends to focus on maintaining high standards for both academics and the budget. Jenny is a hard worker that researchers and understands all viewpoints and components of a topic. She has proven her commitment to the success of our schools.
Now it is your turn to Vote for Jenny, a mom, volunteer and a dedicated candidate for the FHUSD School Board.