Once again, a big thank you to all of our donors at the blood drive this past weekend. There were 180 of you who signed in to donate. Great to also see so many new donors and hopefully we’ll see you at our future drives.
And again, a very big thank you to the Town for making this possible and especially to Mike Fenzel and the staff of the Community Center. Mike and his staff went out of their way to make this very vital event a complete success.
Hopefully we will see everyone at our next drive on Nov. 6-7.