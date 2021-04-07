Hello, all baseball fans. I love the sport and playing games with my children at Golden Eagle Park.
Renting the fields to out-of-town teams and local club teams is good for the town finances. However, I do not understand why fields were open for decades and now are locked. Baseball is America's pastime, but how do we play baseball when the fields are locked?
We do not play baseball, as local government has taken that freedom away. I would love to see local government find some middle ground around access. Please share your solutions and ideas, Mr. Scharnow.