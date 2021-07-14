On Oct. 18, 2019, Joe Bill, president of the non-profit International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) proposed an ambitious plan for a Dark Sky Organization planetarium that sounded like Fountain Hills’ dream project. The estimated cost would be $18 million dollars. It was and still is proposed to be located in the rotunda with the library, Town Hall, and River of Time Museum.
Recently, the Dark Sky Project in Fountain Hills announced receiving a $2.5 million dollar grant from our Arizona state budget. According to media coverage, it will be allocated to the architects for designing the multi-purpose building. Public fundraising is being open to donors who would like their names on the project at completion.
When the project reaches completion, I would like to be one of the donors. However, after two years, there is only a sketch of the building. Architectural design can change rather quickly with special permits and variances similar to the way CopperWynd Resort became Adero Scottsdale. I will watch the development of this Dark Sky project with interest. Thank you, President Joe Bill.