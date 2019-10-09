After a recent vacation my wife and I were picked up at the airport by one of her friends for the ride back to Fountain Hills.
As we were driving up the Beeline, about two miles from Fountain Hills, the right rear tire blew out and was completely shredded. Standing on the side of the busy road, the friend called her emergency road service and was told that someone would be there in about one to two hours. Not what we wanted to hear.
Just then, a Salt River Pima – Maricopa County police officer pulled up and asked if there was a problem. After reviewing the situation he asked if it would be all right if he changed the tire for us, which he did.
I just want to recognize and thank Officer Zachary Favella for coming to our aid above and beyond his required duty. There are good people in this world.