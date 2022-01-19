If you check these pages each week, you’ve likely noticed that the Town of Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation Department hosts dozens of classes, talks, forums and activities each month.
Believe it or not, many of those sessions are hosted by average folks simply looking to share their passion with their neighbors. Whether it’s a guide to local hiking trails, a crash course on desert gardening tips, a deep dive into a piece of local history or an introduction to a unique hobby, many of the classes are taught by local men and women who have a deep fondness for something and a willingness to share what they’ve learned with others.
As you’ll see at the top of page 1A of this week’s paper, Parks and Recreation is on the lookout for exactly those types of people, recruiting instructors to share their knowledge on just about any topic.
To learn more or to fill out an application for consideration, be sure to drop by FountainHillsAZ.gov/CommunityServices.