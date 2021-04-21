In case you missed the front-page story or the announcements online, the Town of Fountain Hills has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination event to take place at the Community Center on May 1. The short version is that this is the Moderna vaccine, there will be 400 doses available and June 5 has already been scheduled for a second dose event.
While walk-up participants will be accepted, it’s probably a good idea to schedule an appointment in advance by going to curative.com/sites/28012.
This pandemic has taken its toll on everyone and, while vaccines have been making their way into arms for months now, not everybody has been able to nail down an appointment or travel to out-of-town opportunities. The Times commends the Town and everyone involved in making sure residents of Fountain Hills have a safe, local option to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.