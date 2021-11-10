As did most cities and towns across the nation, Fountain Hills had its own series of activities celebrating our country’s 200th anniversary.
A 12-member Bicentennial Committee was formed by the Fountain Hills Coordinating Council to plan a two-day celebration in Fountain Hills on July 3 and 4, 1976. Members of the committee were Kay Kinder, who was named chair. Co-chair was Vern Crume, manager of Paul’s Hardware. Members of the committee were Paul Dopler, Bob Willis, Civic Association; Sam Robinson, Catholic Men’s Club; Hazel Gray, Women’s Club; Joan Colomo, Racquet Club; Rev. Ed Mast, United Brethren Church; Glenn Gauthier, Kiwanis Club; John Kmetz, Boy Scouts; Ray Anderson, Republican Club; and Lee Barte from McCulloch Properties, Inc.
Among the events were a hoedown street dance, a parade on the Avenue of the Fountains, and 29 other events concluded by traditional July 4th fireworks show. The first Miss Fountain Hills Pageant was also held that weekend. Linda Anderson was the first to wear the crown. First runner up was Elaine Hammerle and second runner up was Mary Ryan.
The former ranch house for the P-Bar Ranch, which operated on the land that became Fountain Hills, received a renovation during weekend through volunteer efforts. The building became an arts center and was used for workshops. Mary Read and Jonquil Trevor were credited with coordinating the project.
Fay Gridley was elected Chamber president. Another person who became heavily involved with the Chamber was retired advertising executive Clarence Lund. He moved to Fountain Hills from Illinois where he was a senior vice-president of J. Walter Thompson, an internationally known advertising firm.
He played a major role in bringing Channel 8’s Great Fair to Fountain Hills. That event was later taken over by the Chamber of Commerce and became Fountain Hills Great Fair. It now is the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts, which is held in February each year. The other art fair by the same name is held in November.
The Sunday park concerts continued in 1976. Guest conductors of the Phoenix Symphony included Andre Kastelanetz and John Green. The Kastelanetz concert drew the biggest crowd of all, especially when Walter Cronkite agreed to appear and give an Abraham Lincoln reading with patriotic music in the background, being the best received concert by the crowd of 28,000 people.
In April of the Bicentennial year, Fountain Hills was turned into a winter wonderland when a hail storm dropped enough ice on the community to give drivers a hard time. There were at least six accidents on Saguaro Boulevard on the slick roads.
Fountain Hills received national recognition in 1976 when “CBS Reports” and Bill Moyers came to town. The report caused some resentment, however, when Moyers characterized Fountain Hills as a “ghost of a town that never was.”
His comment was not looked on favorably after the community had hosted a town picnic and a big party for his entire CBS crew at the home of Jonquil and Elleston Trevor. We had heard that Elleston was one of Moyers’ favorite authors and spent aa lot of time talking to him at the party. He and his crew left the party that night and their smiles left us with the impression that the show would be favorable for Fountain Hills. Upon seeing the broadcast, Trevor said he would never again be a fan of Moyers.
Artist Ted DeGrazia was the first guest artist at the Fountain Festival of Arts and Crafts. His appearance gave a new stature and increased the attendance to the festival.
The United Brethren Church opened with a gathering of 250 people in 1976.
In business news, the following took place in this Bicentennial year of 1976:
It was announced that a new restaurant called Appelwick’s would replace the Catfish Parlour at the corner of Saguaro and Shea boulevards.
Jerry Comeau bought the pharmacy next to Bashas’ in the La Montana Shopping Center. He became active in the community, volunteering his services with the Kiwanis and the Chamber of Commerce.
Roberson Automotive opened on Colony Drive. It was later purchased by Tony and Gwen Davis who operated the businmany years as Tony’s Automotive Research. It was most recently Automotive Specialists.
· Greta’s Hair-itage opened at 11565 N. Saguaro Blvd. She was known for having the Dutch windmill in front of her business.siness. A
A self-service car wash was installed next to the Simmons Oil self-service gas station on Shea Boulevard.
La Montana Laundry and Dry Cleaning Service opened in the La Montana Shopping Center.
Willis Realty opened in the Red Rock Service Station building on Saguaro Boulevard.
Twelve real estate firms got together and created Fountain Hills Multiple Listing Service. Lloyd Hoffman was elected president.
That wraps up the Bicentennial year, this week’s History Lesson.