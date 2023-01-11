Did you break that New Year’s resolution yet?
As an organization, the Fountain Hills Coalition does not necessarily set resolutions, but we do have action plans, goals, a mission statement and a working calendar to guide our drug prevention work 12 months a year.
We see ourselves as a small part of important work being done across America to curb the tide of drug misuse among youths. Our coalition is now in its 13th year, and we’ve had many successes over those years. We sincerely believe – no, we know! – we have helped save lives, helped families and created a safer, healthier and stronger community.
We have statistics to back up how the trends out here have changed over the years. We have in general decreased the usage of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, vaping, etc. among our young people.
Our children and teens are our future. We need a sober and stronger workforce as we plow through the 2020’s and beyond. Our future business leaders, elected officials, educators, laborers and decision makers of all types deserve our investment today.
We need to pass on our wisdom, the science behind our prevention work and the message that parents, grandparents and guardians can and do make a difference when it comes to communicating with their children about the dangers of drugs and underage drinking.
The rise of fentanyl and the perceived low risk among teens of such things as vaping and marijuana have definitely changed the drug prevention landscape. Those involved in coalitions and many other private and public agencies along with health field officials are constantly working to come up with new and inventive ways to get those prevention messages out there.
Such things as the pandemic, cyber bullying, adverse childhood experiences, social media and more have increased levels of stress and anxiety out there, a troubling trend that typically can evolve into drug and alcohol usage.
As we begin 2023, I want to point out that much of our success is due to the community itself. The cooperation we receive from the School District, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the faith community, town government, parents, civic groups, the Chamber of Commerce, PTO and other concerned residents is simply outstanding. Other coalitions around the country talk about some of these “sectors” becoming obstacles to their efforts. Thankfully we don’t have that problem.
We enjoy much collaboration and communication in these areas, and I personally want to thank all involved for their concern and commitment. We will push ahead in this new year to reach our goals and work with everyone to help prevent addictions, family struggles and even tragedies such as overdose deaths. We will never eliminate drugs from society, but we can make a difference right in our own backyards.