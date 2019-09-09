Roy Dean Goode, 94, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2019 at Fountain View Village in Fountain Hills. He was born Aug. 12, 1925 to Walter A. and Ruth (Breeding) Goode in Modesto, Ill.
He served in the United States Navy in World War II and graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. He married Carol Wood April 12, 1952, in Springfield, Ill., who survives.
He served as the manager of Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative in Auburn, Ill. for 42 years. After retirement, Roy moved from Virden, Ill. to Arizona.
Roy lived with passion. With various levels of success, he jumped out of an airplane (for fun), water skied, took up jogging for a week or two, drove his family around the U.S. in an RV, and served on many church committees, governing boards, and community organizations. He was particularly active in Rotary, Masons, VFW., and the American Legion. Roy regularly attended his children’s school plays, band concerts, little league games, PTA meetings, and managed to read the same bedtime stories over and over again without too many complaints.
He is survived by daughter, Susan Goode, Terre Haute, Ind.; son, Charles (Chuck) Goode (Lori, wife), Columbus, Ind.; son, Robert (Bob) Goode, New York, N.Y.; and daughter, Janet Jerome, Port St. Lucie, Fla. He is also survived by eight granddaughters, one great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends whose lives Roy touched are invited to a celebration of life in his honor on Friday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Fountains, A United Methodist Church, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ.