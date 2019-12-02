Richard “Dick” C. Sear II (71) passed away Nov. 24, 2019. He was born to Jean (Nunninger) and Richard C. Sear on Aug. 26, 1948 in Akron, Ohio.
He was a husband, son, brother, father, uncle to many and an Army veteran.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory; and brother, John Sear. He is
survived by his wife, JoAnn (nee Kochis) and daughter, Carolyn (Larry Esh). Also surviving him are his brother, Mike (Wilma) Sear; sisters, Nancy (Jojm) Sharp and Ann (Brian) Comunale; sisters-in-law including Donna Lyman and Janet (Craig) Harrison;
brothers-in law include Gary and Frank (Karen Cady) Kochis. Cousins include Tom (Pam
Carson) Sear, Kathy (Jack) Smith, Danny (Linda Sear, Cindy (Dan Wallenhurst), Becky
(John) Longan and Christine (Gary Sayre); and several nieces and nephews.
Dick graduated from St. Vincent High in 1966 (Akron, Ohio). He served over three years in the
Army and earned the Air Medal as SP5 with the 176th AVN in Vietnam as a gunner in a
Huey, participating in more than 25 aerial missions over hostile territory.
“He went where
others feared to go and did what others failed to do. He cried, pained and hoped...but most of all, he has lived times others would say were best forgotten.”
After his marriage to JoAnn in 1972, they had two children, Greg and Carolyn, and moved
from Akron to Fountain Hills in 1980 where he established his cabinet shop (Cabinet World). He was a member of Sunset Kiwanis and served as its president (1983-1984) and
was instrumental in obtaining a Braille machine for Fountain Hills Lioness Braille Service,
forwarding donations to Therapeutic Horsemanship for the Handicapped, Sheriff's Posse,
Library, and Youth Days. He also was a member of the Vietnam Helicopter Crew Members Association.
Dick was a man’s man and master carpenter who took great pride in his building cabinets for many homes in Fountain Hills and the surrounding areas. He was passionate in his work and loved fishing and spending time with family and friends, all whom will dearly miss his humor, wit, generosity, kindness, integrity, great stories and kindness to all.
He had a sometimes crooked smile under that thick head of hair. Dick brought all these qualities to his business relationships, which led him to have many friends and long-term clients. He
did business the old-fashioned way – with a handshake. Life’s relationships defined who he was and he will always be loved and always missed.
Visitation is Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary,
12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills AZ 85268.
Service is Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at Messinger’s also and followed by the AMVETS service at 17030 E. Enterprise Dr. #A, Fountain Hills AZ 85268.
In lieu of flowers be kind to one another.