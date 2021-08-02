Nancy Lee Kidd, 82, passed away peacefully in her Fountain Hills home on July 26, 2021. A native of Phoenix, Ariz., Nancy was born to Lillian and Luther Smith on Oct. 22, 1938. She attended Madison Elementary Schools, West High School and Phoenix College. She married Terry Leon Kidd in 1956 and by 1964 they had five children. When her youngest started school she began working outside the home full time, first for the Osborn School District and later for Glendale Union High School District. From 1973-1995 she worked in Records Administration at Sunnyslope High School.
A lifelong Christian Scientist, Nancy fully expressed God’s love in all her endeavors. She was a member of Second Church of Christ, Scientist, Phoenix, First Church of Christ, Scientist, Tempe, and most recently Second Church of Christ, Scientist, Scottsdale.
In her retirement, Nancy continued to be a living example of loving kindness and especially enjoyed socializing and planning family get together celebrations. She was known for her generosity, often sending greeting cards and giving gifts.
Preceded in death by her husband, Terry Leon Kidd, Sr., and daughter, Terri Lynn Kidd, she is survived by her brother, Brent Smith (Cheryl), three daughters and a son – Deborah Browning (Paul), Sherry Garvin (Steve); Cynthia Patterson (Christopher), Terry Leon Kidd (Camellia) – and a large extended family including grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Because it is not possible to have a Memorial Service at the mall in front of the Hallmark store with lunch to follow in the food court, a Celebration of Nancy’s Life will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. at Messinger Mortuary Chapel, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, Arizona, 85268. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charity of your choice.