Margie Katherine Ferguson

As I struggle to write an ordinary, traditional obituary, I find that I cannot. You would not have wanted it, as you were neither ordinary nor traditional. I think the only way to truly honor you is to give voice to those who loved you, one more time, as I share the words of your family and friends who cared so much. I hope these words make it to your soul and spirit and that you truly feel the love and carry it with you for eternity.
I miss you sweet girl...peanut...Margie Kate …We are broken but you are free and, as we heal, that will bring us solace. Watch over us. Shower the earth with the love from your vast heart. The heart that this broken world could not contain, and it shattered you that you couldn’t save it. –Mom
The world was brighter with you in it. You were silly and funny and goofy and so, so deeply caring. I wish you didn’t try to carry your burden alone. I wish you had said something, anything to someone. We’ve been through so much together and I loved you through it all. From pulling my hair when you were a toddler, to you coming up to Flagstaff on a whim just to say hi. I love you so much. You were my confidant, my inspiration, my friend, my sister. I remember praying for a little sister every night for months. I remember being so excited when I found out you were going to be coming home. I have loved you unconditionally for all 18 years, four months, and 14 days that you blessed this Earth. Rest easy now, Margie. I’ll see you again. You meant so much to so many people and I wish you knew that while you were here on Earth. I’ll love you forever. –Bruce
My beautiful granddaughter, I miss you so much. I loved you with a much of a muchness and always will. But neither my love nor the combined love of everyone who knew you was enough to help you shoulder the pain and sadness you carried. This prayer will forever be in my heart: The Song of Simeon Nunc Dimittis, Evening Prayer, Rite II from The Book of Common Prayer, pg. 120 – Gran.
I loved you so dearly and you were so precious. There is no one in this world except your Grandmother, Mother, and Bruce that I love as much as I did you. May you rest well with Jesus by your side. Much LOVE. -Grandpa.
She was so loved; Beautiful Soul; There are no words to describe how amazing she truly was; She was a sweet and bright soul in our world; Margie was a unique spirit we remember full of light and laughter; She always stood up for those who didn’t have a voice; All my love to that special angel; She is free from every hard thing, every painful experience, every unjust issue; Margie truly was one of a kind; She is a beautiful spirit; She was such a beautiful person inside and out; She was really a special girl and will be remembered forever; Margie made loving her effortless; What I do know is that Margie was loved not only by you but also by those whose lives she touched, including mine. –Friends & Family