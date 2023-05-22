Margaret Alice (Jones) Moloney, 84, passed away peacefully at home in Fountain Hills on May 17, 2023, with her husband and daughters by her side.
Born in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., on Oct. 3, 1938, she was the sixth of seven children born to Richard and Madeline Jones. She graduated from Edison High School in 1956. She married Edward in 1959 in Mount Vernon. Soon after their marriage they began the first of twelve moves which found them living overseas in France and in eight states. She always managed to make each new house a warm and welcoming home. During these various moves she worked as an executive secretary for the military, two law firms and an insurance company.
She was a voracious reader and rarely met a puzzle she couldn’t solve whether it be a crossword or jigsaw. She loved crafting and would often share her creations with family and friends. One of her favorites was cross stitching a personalized bib for each baby that arrived in the family. She was a 28-year member of the Church of The Ascension and enjoyed volunteering in various ways to support the church as well as the local community. In addition, she and Ed loved traveling together throughout the United States and Europe.
Family meant everything to her and whether they called her Mom, Nana, or Aunt Margie, she was known by her family as someone who loved to make them laugh. She was also known to have a magic purse that always contained candy and could often be found passing out mints or chocolates. She loved traditions and two of her favorites were hosting her children and their families for Thanksgiving in Hilton Head Island, S.C., and attending the annual family reunion in the Irish Catskills.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years; her daughters, Margaret (David) Wyatt and Maureen (Brett) Reister; eight grandchildren, Mat Wyatt, Mary (James) Tiger, Meaghan Thewes, Kaylie Reister, Michael Wyatt, Jacob Reister, John Thewes and Kyle Reister; four great-grandchildren, Trevor and Landon Wyatt, and Caroline and Mabel Tiger; three sisters, Anne Petrone, Carol Jones and Doris Jones; and 18 nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her three brothers, Richard Jones, Robert Jones and Jack Jones.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at Messinger Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd. Fountain Hills, AZ. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, at Church of The Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills, AZ.
A private burial will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org), Hospice of the Valley 1510 E. Flower Street Phoenix, AZ 85014 or St. Vincent DePaul 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.