Lorraine Mary (Michalski) Lahm, 85, Miami, Fla., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Lorraine was born June 28, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Stanley and Mary Michalski (Rodzon). Sister of the late Bernard Michalski.
Lorraine graduated high school from Nazareth Academy. She then enjoyed a lengthy career with General Electric in Philadelphia, Pa., becoming the executive assistant to the senior vice president of GE Aerospace Dynamics Program.
After a fulfilling career, Lorraine retired to Fountain Hills, along with her husband Herb.
Lorraine was proud of her Polish descent, loved dancing the polka and keeping the holiday food traditions; her recipes were passed on to her children. She especially enjoyed New Year’s Day, watching the mummer’s parade and doing the mummer’s strut. Lorraine was extremely spiritual, meditated daily and loved sharing her spirituality with family and friends. She was very artistic, loved to paint, listen to music and dance. She had a knack for decorating and was an avid reader.
Most of all, Lorraine loved and cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was so pleased with everyone’s success in life.
Lorraine would be remembered for lighting up a room with her smile. Her compassion for others may be demonstrated through her volunteering at the Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix. She also enjoyed playing bunko, pinochle and mahjong with her friends.
In addition to her husband of 38 years, Harry (Herb) Lahm, she is survived by her children, Deborah S. Crisafulli, West Chester, Pa., James E. Ballezzi, Phoenixville, Pa. and Cynthia A. Roberts, Miami, Fla. Also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Donations may be made in her memory to: Wien Center for Alzheimer’s Disease & Memory Disorders, 4300 Alton Road, Miami Beach, Fl. 33140.