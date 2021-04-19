Eleanor Cisak, a resident of Fountain Hills, passed away on Jan. 31, 2021. Eleanor lived at Fountain View Village in independent living.
She was born in Detroit, Mich., and graduated from Northeastern High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Edward Cisak, in 1947.
Eleanor worked for the city of Livonia, Mich., and after retiring they moved to Fountain Hills. She was active at church with the Daughters of Isabella and was a member of the Women’s Club.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years. Eleanor has three children, Mark, Cindy (George) DeMeulenaere, and Vicky (Tom) Cross. She has 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandma and great grandma.
Services will be at Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills, on Wednesday, April 21, at 10:30 a.m.