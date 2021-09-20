Deborah Combs

Debby Combs, age 63, passed quietly Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in the loving company of her family following a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.
Debby will forever be remembered for her eternal optimism and upbeat nature, both of which served her so well throughout the trying fight. Even in her final days, she remained brave, courageous and hopeful for what tomorrow might bring. She was an amazing mom, grandma, sister, daughter and friend. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and sharp wit, as well as her love of travel, endlessly fun spirit, genuine love of friends, but mostly love for her children and grandchildren.
Debby was born on July 1958 in Columbus, Ohio. Her life journey took her to Wheelersburg and Athens, Ohio, Stilwell, Kan., Fountain Hills and finally Scottsdale. Debby loved her time in the Southwest. She worked for Arizona State University for the last 10 years and truly enjoyed working with the ROTC.
Debby is preceded in death by her father, Richard Steele. She is survived by her fiancé, Bob Steinberg; and her children, Mike (Brittany) Combs, Chris (Kady) Combs, Taylor (Ethan) Hodge, and Riley Combs, along with six beautiful grandchildren who filled her heart with love (Zoey and Kori Combs, and Henry, Lincoln, Oliver and Caroline Hodge). She is also survived by her mother, Judy Mullens; stepdad, Dan Mullens; stepmom, Pam Vanderpool; and sisters, Dee Dee Bear and Jessica Mullens.
The family would especially like to thank Hospice of the Valley nurses AnnEve, Lucinda and Amy for their excellent work and loving care, and Evan and Deb Torkelson for their ever-present support.
No service is scheduled. Celebrate Debby’s life by raising a glass with friends or family and toasting her well lived life. The family’s charity of choice is Hospice of the Valley. We will keep Debby’s Facebook page open, and all are welcome to post memories and finals words for her there.