It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Arthur A. Eldred, U.S.N. veteran of Fountain Hills at 98 years of age.
Born is Bangor, Mich., to parents Mury Addison and Arlene (Stickels) Eldred,
Art was predeceased by his loving wife, Bertha (Kulbieda) Eldred.
Art is survived by many loving family members including a brother, Gene Eldred; sister-in-law, Jean Kulbieda; nephews, Rich (Laurie) Kulbieda and their children, Michael (Ann) Kulbieda and children and nieces, Dale (John) Stanford and Pam Smith and families.
Art was a proud Navy veteran, serving his country bravely in WWII aboard the U.S.S. South Dakota, the most highly honored and decorated battleship in history.
At the conclusion of the war, Art’s dedication continued for an additional nine years of service in the navy reserves. His great love and respect for the Navy was evident throughout his life and in many ways defined him as a man.
Later, Art chose to work for the postal service from the years 1949-1977. He was an at-large member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and belonged to the local Post 58 of the American Legion.
Bertha and Art loved the natural beauty and culture of Arizona and encouraged frequent visits from family and friends. Art was renowned for his marathon sightseeing car trips through the desert and many small towns, and most often without the guidance of any maps.
Special notes of appreciation should be made to the Fire Stations 822 and 823, who often honored Art with special trips to Memorial Day celebrations and visits on his most memorable milestone birthdays. In addition, they always made certain that his flag proudly flew high over his home. In 2017, on his 95th birthday Art was made the first honorary firefighter for the Fountain Hills Fire Department.