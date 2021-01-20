The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held its first meeting of 2021 on Jan. 13, where members elected new Board officers and approved the calendars for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
New member
Since the passing of Dr. C.T Wright in October, the FHUSD Governing Board has operated with just four members. But the Jan. 13 meeting saw the swearing in of new board member, Dana Saar.
Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey was at the meeting to administer the oath of office to both Saar and board member Jill Reed, who won reelection to the board.
After swearing in Saar and Reed, the board elected new officers for the year. Nadya Jenkins was elected as president and Judith Rutkowski was elected as vice president.
Calendar
The only action item of the night was the Board’s vote to adopt the school, work and payroll calendar for 2021-22 and 2022-23.
The 2021-22 calendar has the start date of school set for Aug. 10, with fall break scheduled for the week of Oct. 11, winter break going from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, spring break the week of March 14 and the final day is scheduled for May 27, 2022.
The 2022-23 calendar has schools starting on Aug. 9 and fall break the week of Oct. 10. Winter break will be from Dec. 19 to Jan. 1 and spring break will be the week of March 13. The final day for students will be May 25, 2023.
The calendars were approved by the board with the only no vote coming from Saar, who is not in favor of the current style of Gregorian calendar used.