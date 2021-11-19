Fountain Hills Middle School fourth grade classes traveled to the Arizona Heritage Center for the first Fountain Hills school field trip since COVID began on Tuesday, Nov. 9. It was a fun and informative day for the young Falcons, according to teacher Mary McDonald.
McDonald organized the trip for the middle school. According to her, the field trip was originally planned and paid for in May of 2019, and the 75 students who went were the first field trip group that the Heritage Center has had since COVID.
The students learned a lot about Arizona history, from the canal system to WWII’s impact on the state, and the “5 C’s” of Arizona. Those are cattle, cotton, citrus, climate and copper.
After the 90-minute tour, the museum staff organized an impromptu dance circle to add some fun to the end of the trip. The middle schoolers had a picnic lunch on the museums’ patio before returning to school.