The Fountain Hills Coalition’s 10th annual essay contest for all local high school students is well underway.
The contest kicked off at the start of the spring semester, and the deadline is Friday, Feb. 4.
Entry forms and contest rules are available in all Fountain Hills High School English classrooms, the Fountain Hills High School front office and the Fountain Hills Library.
Information also is available on the coalition’s website at fhcoalition.org.
The deadline to drop off or mail entries is Feb. 4. Prizes for this year’s essay contest include $1,000 for first place, $300 for second place and $100 for third.
Fourteen other students will earn honorable mention awards.
Interested students are encouraged to write an essay of 750 words or less on one of the following prompts:
1. Think about a teacher or other person who has had a positive influence on your life. What attributes did he or she possess and how have you changed because of that influence?
2. We live in an often-stressful world, both globally and personally. What activities and actions do you engage in that bring you personal peace? In what way does this help?
3. If you could go back in time and observe your parents at your age, would you? Why/why not? And if you do go back, what do you think you would see and learn from it?
Contest sponsors include Stephenie of Sami Fine Jewelry, Tait Elkie of Fountain Hills Law Firm, Jerrod Stearnes and Mike Scharnow of Thrivent, Stop & Go Driving School, Dan Kuchan CPA, The Martinson Team of Homeowners Financial Group, Dori Wittrig of Sonoran Lifestyle Team at Re/Max Sun Properties, The Times and the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation.
“The English teachers are reporting they are getting a great response from their students,” said Mike Scharnow, executive director of the drug prevention coalition. “The awards ceremony for this contest is always a huge highlight for the coalition and the high school.
“We look forward to seeing the outstanding essays and great work by our students.”