What do the Bermuda Triangle, Stonehenge, the Lost City of Atlantis, the Northern Lights and Easter Island all have in common? How do those mysteries connect to the Nazca lines in Peru or the Pyramids of Egypt? Those questions and many more are answered in C.W. Trisef’s seven-book young adult fiction adventure series, Oracle.

The Inspiration Academy (TIA) welcomed Trisef to Fountain Hills and he spoke to the private school students about his series on Thursday, Aug. 10. Trisef’s books offer fictional answers to actual geographical questions, and he based many of his writing on real-life observations and scientific data.