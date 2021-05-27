It was announced Thursday, May 27, that Fountain Hills Charter School will not re-open for the 2021-22 academic year.
School head Doug Pike, with The Charter Management Group, explained that continued operation of FHCS was not sustainable at its current enrollment. At this past year’s 100th day count, enrollment at FHCS was 56 students.
Pike provided a statement that was sent to all FHCS families to notify them of the situation.
“It is with great sadness that we notify our Fountain Hills Charter School families that our school will be closing indefinitely at the end of this school year,” reads the statement. “…We want to thank you for all your support throughout the years. We appreciate you trusting the care and education of your children with us. We will miss them very much and wish them the very best in their future.”
Pike said parents were notified of the process needed to forward records for school transfers, saying his goal was to make sure everyone was taken care of and transitions for students were smooth in the coming months.