The Thanksgiving storm that moved across Arizona this week spared the Thanksgiving holiday for the most part. There was no rain on the parade or Turkey Trot Thursday morning in Fountain Hills.
However, rain that began late Thursday into the overnight hours left more than an inch of rain to add to the two-plus inches that fell last week.
Maricopa County Flood Control District monitoring sites in Fountain Hills collected more than inch in most places. The site at the Fountain Hills Fire Station on Palisades Boulevard received 1.30-inch. There was 1.34-inch at the site in SunRidge Canyon on the dam. Up to an inch and a quarter fell in the McDowell Mountains.
A rain gauge at The Times office on Laser Drive collected 1.25 inch. Readings from Fountain Park were not immediately available after the holiday.
High winds wreaked havoc in parts of the Valley overnight, although there was little in the way of damage reported in Fountain Hills.
Overnight many people were awakened when alarms on their smart phones went off warning of a possible tornado. That alarm was apparently county-wide and no tornados were reported touching down.
There is no more rain after tonight in the forecast until the middle of next week. However, overnight temperatures are forecast to drop into the 40s.
Wintry conditions have closed many roads in northern Arizona including SR 87 between Payson and Winslow. SR 260 is closed from Star Valley east of Payson to Heber.