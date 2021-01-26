Winter weather has caused multiple highways across Arizona’s high country to close, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Among closures is SR 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson. The closure is in effect the Bush Highway just north of Fountain Hills to Interstate 40 at Winslow. The last ADOT closure update was at 10 a.m. Tuesday and at that time there was no estimated time for reopening.
Extreme winter conditions have resulted in very difficult driving conditions. Motorists are urged to postpone travel in the high country until the storm has passed. Those who decide to travel in the storm should be prepared for an extended time on the road and use chains or 4-wheel drive. Remember to slow down, leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead of you, and pack an emergency kit containing a fully charged cell phone, warm clothing, blankets, food and water, medications and sand or kitty litter in case you get stuck in the snow.
Besides SR 87 ADOT has an extensive list of road closures in the state related to the storm.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.