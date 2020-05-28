When driving by Fountain Park in the evening your eyes might be drawn to the lights and colors of the new Fountain Hills Drive Up Fair Food booth on the corner of Saguaro and El Lago.
While there isn’t a full fair around the booth, this new business provides the smells and taste of one with its menu of funnel cake, ice cream and just about deep-fried everything.
Fountain Hills local, Bryan Broetsky, is the owner and operator of the Fountain Hills Drive Up Fair Food booth and normally he would be traveling from fair to fair with his booth. But just like many others, his profession was rocked by the recent pandemic.
“Due to COVID-19 all our spring and summer fair routes were cancelled,” Broestsky explained. “So all our fair stuff was just sitting in storage in Casa Grande.”
Not wanting to let his booth collect dust in storage and looking for a way to make some revenue, Broetsky reached out to his cousin in Florida who is in the same line of work. Broetsky’s cousin had come up with the idea of setting up his fair food booth in a parking lot and Broetsky thought the idea would translate perfectly to Fountain Hills.
“I figured there was enough open retail space in town that something like that could work here,” Broetsky said. “I also wanted to give people something fun and lively to go to that’s out in the open.”
Along with giving the people of Fountain Hills a fun new place to take the family, Broetsky also wanted to give back to the community that he has been living in since 2003. Ten percent of all the earnings the Drive Up Fair Food booth make a day goes to the Fountain Hills Unified School District PTO. Broetsky plans to keep donating to the PTO for as long as the booth is open.
“I am a graduate of FHUSD and I have family that still goes there,” Broetsky said. “I thought since sports and a lot of events that help raise money for the PTO have been canceled, they could use the help.”
Along with donating to the PTO, Broetsky has also hired Fountain Hills High School students to be his delivery drivers. So far, Broetsky said the booth has been a hit with people in town.
“It’s exceeded my expectations,” Broetsky said. “ We get a rush right as we open at four because I guess people have been waiting all day to satisfy their sweet tooth. Then things slow down around 5:30, when people are eating dinner, but it picks up again around 6:30 or 7 p.m.”
While there is currently no end date for the Fountain Hills Drive Up Fair Food booth, it won’t be around forever, so Broetsky said residents should be sure to stop by to enjoy some funnel cake and support the local schools.