Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies and Fountain Hills Fire Department responded to a vehicle collision and fire in the 14200 Block of el Pueblo Blvd. at about 3 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
According to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer a vehicle with two occupants, a female driver and male passenger, was traveling on El Pueblo when it collided with a legally parked vehicle. The occupied vehicle caught fire and the impact sent the parked vehicle into a residential yard two doors down.
Kratzer said a neighbor who heard the collision rushed out and assisted the two occupants from the burning vehicle prior to MCSO and fire arriving at the scene. An MCSO supervisor on the scene credited the quick action of the neighbor for saving the lives of the two occupants of the vehicle.
The two were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. MCSO is continuing the investigation with possible driver impairment as a factor.