Built out of one man’s desire to create a vehicle entirely of his own imagination, Ron Will’s Turbo Phantom is a vehicle dedicated to form and superior design.

This three-wheeled, motorcycle-powered car was intended to be manufactured and sold to gearheads who already own a motorcycle. After insurmountable setbacks, what is left of the Phantom Vehicle Company sits here on a quiet driveway in Fountain Hills, but its history and that of its owner still live on.