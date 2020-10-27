The Town of Fountain Hills will hold its annual Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 7 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot at Fountain Hills High School.
The annual event allows residents to dispose of no longer needed hazardous materials such as old paint, gasoline, solvents, pesticides, herbicides, cleaning products, batteries and other like waste items.
The event is only for residential household hazardous waste and is only open to residents of Fountain Hills. All participants must show either a license or a utility bill showing that they are a resident of Fountain Hills. To learn more about this event go to fh.az.gov/347/Household-Hazardous-Waste.