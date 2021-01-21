The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department has announced four new sessions of the FX Boom Fitness for Adults and “FUN”ctional Fitness for Kids classes.
These classes will be held at the Fountain Park amphitheater. Participants should wear warm, comfortable clothing. There will be a creative total body balance, strength and flexibility experience created by stations set up around the fountain pathway.
The class schedule is as follows:
Course #5514, Tuesdays, Feb. 2, to Feb. 23, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., for adults 18 and older.
Course #5513, Tuesdays, Feb. 2, to Feb. 23, 4 to 5 p.m., for ages seven through 16.
Course #5516, Tuesdays, March 23 through April 13, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., for adults 18 and older.
Course #5515, Tuesday, March 23 through April 13, from 4 to 5 p.m., for ages seven through 16.
The cost for each of the classes is $40.
Space is limited to no more than 10 people. Social distancing and face coverings are recommended. Register online at fh.az.gov/recreation. Contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov for questions.