For two weeks, from April 29 through May 13, Fearless Kitty Rescue is hosting a virtual Kitten Shower to help provide care and support for the many new arrivals at the rescue.
Parties are still not allowed at the rescue, but celebrating the new arrivals is on tap.
Events Manager Teryn Jones said they are excited about the second Virtual Kitten Shower.
“Kitten season is a time of year when we see more and more mothers and their babies coming in our door,” Jones said. “This event is crucial to help us raise funds for them.”
All the proceeds go to the care of the new arrivals. Food, medical care and other necessities are covered by the fundraiser.
The rescue’s website, fearlesskittyrescue.org will be “command central” for participation during the event. Activities will be held online throughout the day during the two-week period.
Among ways people may participate are to shop the rescue’s Amazon Wishlist; shop the shower registry via the kitten wish list; give the gift of life by providing microchips, food and other needs; and participate in the cat trivia contest. Prizes will be awarded for wins in the interactive game. Participants also may name a kitten for a $25 donation or a litter for $50.
Fearless Kitty Rescue will broadcast live via Facebook and Instagram throughout the event, @fearlesskittyrescue.
A charity Twitch stream, which will be active during the Saturday, May 8, kitten shower from 6 to 9 p.m., will be hosted by Travis “The Big T” Farley, which can be viewed at twitch.tv/theBigg22.
Watch the live, 24/7 KittyKam at fearlesskittyrescue.org/events/kitty-cam/ to see all of Fearless Kitty Rescue’s cats and kittens.