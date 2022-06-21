June in Fountain Hills marks the return of the Sweet Corn Market. Organized by Betsy Hess, the market is held each Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m., with its next event happening Saturday, June 18. There are a number of vendors, both new and returning, that will be in attendance.
Some of the vendors include The Tamales Store, Good Living Greens, Noble Bread, Gunnar & Jakes Pickles and Peppers, Sweet Trend Macaroons, Wicked Mix Cookies and MT9 Ranch.
Aside from the abundance of sweet corn, a selection of other vegetables are available including cantaloupe, watermelon, squash, sweet Arizona onions, fire-roasted chilies, Greek olive oils and vinegars, tomatoes and raw local honey.
Given the morning hours, Hess invites everyone to come and enjoy breakfast served by the food trucks including Batchelor’s Pad BBQ, Pokys Cocina and Beignets and Coffee Shack.
As a special touch, local musician Scott Hallock provides live music throughout the event while customers enjoy their shopping experience.
The market is located at 11673 N. Saguaro Blvd. in the back parking lot of Smith Family Chiropractic. For more information about the market, to set up curbside pick-up or pre-order Noble Bread, call Betsy Hess at 480-227-6113.