Each year, Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire Department receives hundreds of calls for snake removals and, as the weather warms up, the snakes will become more prevalent.
Fire department officials say residents should recognize that a rattlesnake, or other poisonous reptile, that is seeking shelter in your home poses a serious risk to residents and their pets. People should recognize and respect the role they have in the environment.
Snakes will seek out warm areas like driveways, pool decks and sidewalks when they are cold and cool places like garages when they are hot.
Snakes are just as afraid of people as people are of them, and they have no concept of entering homes, yards, or brush.
As soon as the daytime temperatures reach 80 degrees consistently the fire department sees a spike in the volume of snake removal calls. Arizona snakes emerge from their dens in search of the warm rays of the sun, and they can be grumpy.
This spring has been slightly cooler than normal but the last two weeks have seen temperatures start to climb and there are more encounters with snakes.
For people out walking or hiking in desert areas the Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills is offering some information on how to react if encountering a snake. The information is from “Ranger” Amy Burnette, a Fountain Hills resident and public education specialist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
“It’s a simple answer, actually. Just walk around it, giving it a wide berth. Or, if this isn't possible because of the terrain, back up the way you came and give it time to move away on its own,” Burnette said. “Throwing rocks at it or poking at it with a stick may only make it defensive, and have the opposite of the hoped-for result, if it feels that it can't turn its back to you and slither away. When you’re a snake, everything is taller than you, and you have a bit of a Napoleon complex.”
According to Rattlesnake Solutions, “When a hiker sees a rattlesnake on a trail (or hears it) buzzing away, this is not a sign that it’s about to attack. It’s just a warning, saying ‘hey, just letting you know I’m here, so let’s not meet!”
“If you're sticking to the trail, not wandering off to get pics of the wildflowers, and watching where you step or place your hands, you’ll easily avoid a snake encounter,” Burnette said. “Your zoom lens is your best friend! Speaking of best friends, keep your dog on a leash at all times, and don’t let them stick their nose into bushes where a snake may be trying to avoid seeing you.”
Before calling the Fire Department for a snake removal around the home residents should consider the following.
Snakes are not bad. In fact, snakes have an important role in the ecosystem. It is important to remember that a snake that is seen in the desert does not warrant a call for removal. In fact, many people will allow non-venomous snakes to stay around their home to keep away rodents and make the site less inviting to rattlesnakes.
However, call the Fire Department immediately if a rattlesnake is in the garage, inside the home, or on your patio. If family members or pets are in immediate danger, call 911.
There are important things to remember in the unlikely case of a snake bite: remain calm; an increase in the heart rate will increase the spread of toxic venom throughout the body.
Call 911 immediately and seek emergency treatment.
Do not attempt to cut out the venom with a knife and do not try to suck the venom from a snake bite. This does not work, and can increase anxiety and create additional problems. Do not do what they do in the movies.
Do not worry about capturing or killing the snake; call 911 and let the fire department handle the rest.