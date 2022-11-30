Stroll.jpg

The annual Stroll in the Glow, sponsored by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, will take place in downtown Fountain Hills this Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. along Avenue of the Fountains.

This event is free and open to the public. The Stroll will feature the traditional lighting of the Avenue, with Mayor Ginny Dickey kicking off the festivities. Santa is expected to arrive at about 6 p.m. for photos with youngsters.