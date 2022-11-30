The annual Stroll in the Glow, sponsored by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, will take place in downtown Fountain Hills this Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. along Avenue of the Fountains.
This event is free and open to the public. The Stroll will feature the traditional lighting of the Avenue, with Mayor Ginny Dickey kicking off the festivities. Santa is expected to arrive at about 6 p.m. for photos with youngsters.
Avenue businesses are encouraged to stay open late during the event and offer holiday fun or activities for attendees of the event. Chamber members will also have tables set up along the avenue.
The Fountain Hills Young Community is hosting a holiday bake-off, and the “Roll in the Glow” bike parade hosted by the Town of Fountain Hills will once again take place during the event. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes in glow materials and are invited to roll down Avenue of the Fountains during the event (See related story for additional details).
Live music, a live Nativity scene and all sorts of other fun attractions will also be hosted during the 2022 Stroll in the Glow. For additional details, visit the calendar listing for Stroll in the Glow at fountainhillschamber.com.