Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes announced on Saturday that early voting had set a record for Primary Election participation with more than 700,000 ballots cast by the end of last week.
Voters can still cast a ballot today, Monday, Aug. 3, at the voting center in Fountain Hills through 5 p.m. and on Election Day, Tuesday from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m.
The voting center is the only location in Fountain Hills to cast a ballot. It is located at the Plaza Fountainside on Saguaro Boulevard at El Lago Boulevard.