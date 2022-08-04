Sister Cities 1.JPG

On Tuesday, July 26, at Midfirst Bank, a transfer of $10,000 was wired to Zamość, Poland, to help support the ongoing refugee efforts there.

Earlier this year, the southeastern Polish border city took in roughly 4,000 refugees, including 425 children, fleeing the ongoing Russian aggression on Ukraine. The situation in Zamość has been followed closely, as it happens to be one of Fountain Hills Sister Cities.