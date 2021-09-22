Fountain Hills Recreation is launching a seven-week program designed to get kids to play outdoors. Multiple community groups have partnered to teach new sports to youth.
Return to Recess is open to ages 8-14 and starts on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Events will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. every Tuesday until Nov. 16, except for Oct. 12, during Fall break.
Activities include disc golf, skateboarding, pickleball, basketball, sand volleyball and ninja training. Return to Recess also includes a pizza party and a t-shirt for every participant.
The events will be hosted at different parks around town each week. Information about what event and where it will take place each week can be found on the registration page online.
To access registration, visit fh.az.gov/recreation. Cost is $40 and openings are limited.