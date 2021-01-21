U.S. Representative David Schweikert (R-D6 AZ) of Fountain Hills issued a statement after casting a “no” vote on the second impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.
“After the despicable events of Jan. 6, it is more important than ever that the United States Congress do the work of the people and direct our focus entirely on conquering the ongoing issues our great nation is facing,” Schweikert said. “Today’s vote fails to do that. It divides Congress even further at a time when we should be setting an example for the nation by showing we can put politics aside and put the country first.
“I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to focus their time and effort on finding common ground and working together to find real solutions to our nation’s most pressing issues. I believe that if we can find a way to do that, together we can do our part in solving many of nation’s greatest challenges.”
The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for a historic second time during his presidency on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The single Article of Impeachment is accusing the president of inciting the uprising that resulted in the death of five people on Jan. 6, as Congress was certifying the votes of the Electoral College.
The Senate is not expected to proceed with an impeachment trial until it returns to session following the Jan. 20 (today) inauguration of President-Elect Joseph Biden as the next president and Trump has departed office.