Art on the Avenue will feature the Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet playing on the Avenue this Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. The Quartet, formed in 2013, is fast building a reputation as one of the area’s favorite chamber music ensembles, according to event organizers. Featuring local musicians David Felten (soprano), Heather Baldwin (alto), Donna Wilde (tenor) and Dale Nelson (baritone), the group released its first CD — “Baby, It’s Warm Outside” — last November.
Art on the Avenue organizers invite the community to drop by to enjoy the music, shop for the holidays from local artists and grab lunch at a nearby restaurant.