The Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet (FHSQ) has been named Artists in Residence at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church (DHPC) in Carefree.
The group will be in residence for the 12-month period beginning Thursday, April 15.
The initial Artist-in-Residence concert is set for Sunday, April 18, at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary. The concert is free and open to the public.
The partnership, the first of its kind between a chamber group and the church, allows the two organizations to support and promote each other through live music.
DHPC’s support of the quartet will enable the group to expand its library of spiritual music, as well as expand its reach as ambassadors of Fountain Hills.
The group’s expert musicianship and engaging storytelling has made it a crowd favorite at many venues in the greater Phoenix area.
During the residency, the quartet will perform a series of free concerts on the DHPC campus, located at Scottsdale Road and Carefree Highway. The group will promote DHPC at its performances at other Valley venues.
“As the world is emerging from COVID-19, we are finding people are hungrier than ever for live music and face-to-face engagement,” said Dale Nelson, FHSQ co-founder and manager. “We were thrilled to be selected as DHPC’s inaugural Artists in Residence as it enables us to bring even mor music to audiences in the Valley.”
Darla Gilchrist, elder for music and arts at DHPC, said the church knew FHSQ was a great fit for the new program.
“When we looked at forming this position, the FHSQ was clearly the right choice for us,” Gilchrist said. “The individual musicians are very personable, and their music is highly engaging. We can’t wait to hear them play again.”
The Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet formed in 2013, is fasting building a reputation as one of the area’s favorite chamber music ensembles. In 2018, the group recorded its first CD, a collection of Christmas songs called “Baby, It’s Warm Outside.” The quartet includes Jeffrey Anthony (soprano), Heather Baldwin (alto), Donna Wilde (tenor) and Dale Nelson (baritone).
For more information, visit fhsaxophones.com
Since its founding in 1967, DHPC has established several charitable organizations that serve the surrounding communities. DHPC is a member of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church. For more information, visit deserthills.org.