Santa and Mrs. Claus will pose for photos from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum.
While the youngsters can shop in the museum store, children can share their wish list with the couple. A 20 percent discount will be offered for the one day only and purchases will be gift wrapped free.
The “Great Hall of Santas” will open that day. Former Mayor Sharon Morgan donated her collection of more than 300 Santas to the museum for all to appreciate.
The Holiday Mart in the museum/library lobby and museum patio continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, and until 7 p.m., Thursdays, until Dec. 12.