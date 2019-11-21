Winter residents arriving back in Fountain Hills for the season may notice a few changes around town related to traffic control devices. Several recommendations from a Traffic/Pedestrian Safety Committee have been implemented.
One of the most noticeable changes is the installation of LED-enhanced stop signs at several busy intersections around town. The signs are highlighted with red LED lamps on the perimeter to improve visibility, night or day.
The improved signs have been installed at Saguaro and Avenue of the Fountains; La Montana and Palisades; Palisades and Golden Eagle and Fountain Hills Boulevard and Inca Drive.
The lighted stop signs have also been installed at Avenue of the Fountains and Verde River Drive, where the intersection has been expanded to a four-way stop. The downtown intersection also received renewed and expanded crosswalk markings, and the Avenue has also received yellow striping to designate a single lane between Saguaro and La Montana to help control traffic flow.
Rumble strips have been installed at the approaches to the intersections at Saguaro and the Avenue, as well as Palisades and Golden Eagle boulevards. Public Works Director Justin Weldy said this provides a physical and audible reminder to motorists that they are approaching an intersection.
A much-discussed and significant change at the intersection of Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive is still in the pipeline. Weldy said construction on a proposed roundabout for that intersection could begin before the middle of 2020.
This is a busy intersection and Weldy said, once design is complete, they will work with the contractor to determine traffic flow restrictions to minimize congestion while keeping safety and efficiency a priority. He added that during construction motorists can expect lane restrictions, diverted traffic and occasional closures.
The town is also seeking grant funding to provide for significant sidewalk infill projects. One completed earlier this year is along the south side of Palisades between Hampstead Drive and Golden Eagle Boulevard across from Fountain Hills High School.