Town of Fountain Hills Community Services is inviting everyone to join the fun for an evening of lights with Holiday Lighted Bike Parade in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce Stroll in the Glow.

The holiday excitement is Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. Bike parade registration is free, but all participants in the parade are required to register. Register at fountainhillsaz.gov/REC.