Town of Fountain Hills Community Services is inviting everyone to join the fun for an evening of lights with Holiday Lighted Bike Parade in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce Stroll in the Glow.
The holiday excitement is Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. Bike parade registration is free, but all participants in the parade are required to register. Register at fountainhillsaz.gov/REC.
Bikes can be decorated to roll along the Avenue in the Lighted Bike Parade.
This event is in collaboration with Stroll in the Glow. The parade route will be a loop around the Avenue of the Fountains linear park from the turnaround near Saguaro Boulevard to Verde River Drive.
The parade and bike contest will begin at 7 p.m. and circle around the Avenue from Saguaro Boulevard to Verde River Drive. Check-in by 6:30 p.m. is required.
Contest categories include Tinies, 5-11 years; Youth, 12-17 years; Adults, 18+ years
Packet pick-up is Thursday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 2, at McDowell Mountain Cycles from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3, at the event site from 5 to 6 p.m.
All registered participants will receive a goodie bag and a bike plate.
The event will also include live music with Trip Wire playing classic rock.
There will also be fun inflatables to test skills on an obstacle course and a huge slide.