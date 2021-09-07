The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum has been awarded $15,000 from Arizona Humanities and National Endowment for the Humanities.
The award is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds will be used to contract with consultants in marketing, branding, public relations and strategic planning. These were areas identified as priorities in the Museum Assessment Program (MAP) the museum completed in 2020.
River of Time Board President Sharon Brodhun said the grant will support the museum as it moves toward the goal of continuing to be a treasured local attraction while growing to become a visitor’s destination in the greater Phoenix area.
“With our recent renovations and increased programming, we feel that we are now poised to bring visitors from outside our boundaries into Fountain Hills,” Brodhun said. “We are grateful to Arizona Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities for supporting our efforts to work with creative consultants who will partner with our staff and board to achieve these goals.”
The mission of Arizona Humanities is to build a just and civil society by creating opportunities to explore shared human experiences through discussion, learning and reflection. Since 1973, Arizona Humanities has supported public programs that promote understanding of the human experience with cultural, educational, and nonprofit organizations across Arizona.
The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) is an independent federal agency created in 1965. It is one of the largest funders of humanities programs in the United States. The National Endowment for the Humanities supports research, education, preservation, and public programs in the humanities.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 recognizes that the humanities sector is an essential component of economic and civic life in the United States. The Act appropriated supplemental funding to NEH to provide emergency relief to institutions and organizations working in the humanities that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Over $51 million of this funding was distributed to the 56 state and jurisdictional humanities councils for local re-granting. The remainder will be distributed from the NEH in direct grants to institutions and individuals.
The River of Time remains closed, but staff continues to monitor phone messages and questions are welcome at 480-837-2612, or e-mail Executive Director, Cherie Koss at director@rotmuseum.org.